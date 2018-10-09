Few showers today, Tropical Storm Watch continues

We had quite a few shower and storms this morning, and a few more showers will squeeze in today. Highs will reach the mid 80s. All eyes are still on Hurricane Michael as it becomes stronger in the Gulf. Landfall is expected along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. South Mississippi is still expected to be well to the west of Michael, but there is a chance that we could see winds over 39 MPH by Wednesday. Not much heavy rain and no storm surge are expected since we will be west of Michael and on the drier side.
However, we are still going to be under a Coastal Flood Advisory until 1 AM Wednesday due to strong onshore flow. Strong easterly and southeasterly winds are pushing tides 1-3 feet higher than usual. There has already been minor flooding in spots.
As Michael moves to our north and east, a cold front will swing through Mississippi. By Thursday and Friday, our rain chances will significantly decrease. Highs will only top out in the low 80s this weekend with lows in the 60s!
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.