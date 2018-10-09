Few showers today, Tropical Storm Watch continues

We had quite a few shower and storms this morning, and a few more showers will squeeze in today. Highs will reach the mid 80s. All eyes are still on Hurricane Michael as it becomes stronger in the Gulf. Landfall is expected along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. South Mississippi is still expected to be well to the west of Michael, but there is a chance that we could see winds over 39 MPH by Wednesday. Not much heavy rain and no storm surge are expected since we will be west of Michael and on the drier side.