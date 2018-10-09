Falling ice from plane leaves 30-foot-long crack in driveway, homeowner says

EASTVALE, CA (KCAL/CNN) - Ice doesn't fall from the sky in Southern California very often.
One homeowner is worried after a huge chunk fell right onto her driveway.
The source is not natural.
"I'm extremely fearful," said Angelica Coria, a homeowner in the Eastvale community.
Coria is fearful when she sees planes flying over her house because of what happened recently.
"Ice fell from the sky and we don't know what happened," she said.
“As we walked out the pieces got bigger and bigger and eventually once we saw the piece up there we were like, ‘you’ve got to be kidding me!’ ” said Edward Briseno who also witnessed the falling ice.
By the time they shot a video, much of the ice was melting or slushy.
Evidence points to the big chunk of ice smashing into their driveway right here, creating a crack about 30 feet long.
So what happened?
Retired airline pilot Ross Aimer said the area is in a flight path for descent into LAX.
Aimer said any source of leaking water on a plan can collect below it and quickly freeze at high altitude.
A big chunk of ice can drop from the plane as it descends.
Boys play basketball in the driveway every night but last night, they were in the house when this happened.
They were in for a birthday party.
Ice falling from airplanes isn’t unprecedented in this area.
Last year, a piece of ice crashed through a home's roof in nearby Chino.
Copyright 2018 KCAL via CNN. All rights reserved.