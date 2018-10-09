Community learns about safety at Diamondhead’s Night Out Against Crime

DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) - It was the second year Diamondhead has held its Night Out Against Crime event and organizers say this year was even better than the first one.
The event combines safety education and crime prevention with a night of fun, giving the community a chance to gather and learn more about their surroundings.
Diamondhead resident Ben Taylor says events like this help bring people out and gives them the opportunity to meet their neighbors.
“A lot of times, people are at work during the day and they go home and they close their doors and eat their dinner and stay to themselves,” said Taylor.
People got the chance to meet and chat with police, firefighters, and paramedics, and see firsthand how these people work for them.
“It’s their community. We help them police and protect their community. So they help us help them,” said Sgt. Michael Boutte, a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy.
In addition to the first responders, community agencies and companies like C-Spire and Coast Electric were also represented. They also play a role in crime prevention and safety.
“You can come out and talk to them about getting extra light on your street, where you can pay for one at,” added Taylor
People who live in Diamondhead say the city has built a reputation as being a safe place to raise a family.
“I would say Diamondhead is a very well protected area," said Taylor. “I would say we would be ranked pretty much at the top of the list.”
While first responders are serious on the job, the Night Out Against Crime gave them the chance to loosen up and have some fun with the people they help and protect, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a little fun competition involved. Firefighters and police officers went head to head in a tricycle race, putting smiles on the faces of everyone there. The firefighters won.
