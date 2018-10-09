Catcher on the mound: Romine pitches in Yanks' blowout loss

Romine became just the second position player to pitch in postseason history. The 29-year-old right-hander — has he ever been called that before? — allowed Brock Holt's two-run ninth-inning homer, completing the first-ever postseason cycle. Romine got the last three outs of New York's 16-1 loss Monday night, the largest margin of defeat for the Yankees in their 396 postseason games.