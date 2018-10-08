Two Moss Point organizations team up to help local children

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - As the weather turns cooler, it’s time to pull out those winter coats. Two Moss Point organizations have teamed up to be sure no child goes without. Releasing the Truth Ministries and Six Gear Motorcycle Club will host a winter coat drive Saturday, Oct. 13 beginning at noon at the motorcycle club’s headquarters on Main Street.
You can help too! Drop off any new or gently used winter items at Downtown Cafe & Daiquiri or Family Dollar, both on Main Street.
“We’re making sure that people, children are prepared for the winter," said Releasing the Truth Ministries founder Delilah Jackson.
“Partnering with truth ministries has been a blessing for us," added Robert Henderson with Six Gear Motorcycle Club.
They plan to hand out coats, shoes, gloves and even hygiene items. All of this is available for the homeless too. Jackson said there’s a bigger picture to their efforts.
“If we’re able to give the people what they need, they won’t go out trying to do things, rob people, steal," she said. “Not just that but we’re trying to help people with resources. Get a job, get off the streets and try to better them as a whole.”
“For us to give back to the community, it lets the community know that we just not here running up and down the street. We care about your kids. We care about the community, because this is where we’re from," Henderson added.
