Tropical Storm Watch in effect for the Mississippi Coast

As Hurricane Michael moves further into the Gulf, we’re keeping a very close eye on it. It is still expected to make landfall along the Florida Peninsula by Wednesday as a category three hurricane. South Mississippi is still expected to be west of this storm. However, it is still possible that we could see winds near 39 mph or greater in the next 48 hours.
We will also be under a Coastal Flood Advisory until 7 PM Tuesday. With strong onshore winds, minor flooding is still possible on coastal roads. Tides will also be about 1-2 higher thanks to the strong winds.
As for local weather, more showers and storms will move in tonight and through Tuesday. Some storms may produce heavy rain. We’ll keep the chance for a few showers and storms on Wednesday as Michael moves to our east. Drier air will move in by Thursday, lowering our rain chances. A cold front is still on track for the weekend! Highs will fall into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.
