Reporter fired for wearing MAGA hat while covering Trump rally

(RNN) - A multimedia journalist was fired one day after covering a Donald Trump rally after a photo of him wearing a Make America Great Again hat made its rounds on social media.
According to a report, James Bunner was in Rochester, MN, on Thursday when he was spotted outside the Mayo Civic Center where a Trump rally was being held.
He was wearing both his red KTTC-TV station jacket and a red MAGA hat, a move that caught the attention of fellow journalist, Mark Vancleave, who took a photo of Bunner and later posted it to his Twitter account with the caption, “Whyyyyy?”
According to BuzzFeed News, Noel Sederstrom, news director for KTTC, said Bunner wasn’t fired because of his political views but instead for violating the company’s policy, which restricts employees from expressing political views while working on the company’s time.
“He violated our policy so he’s no longer with us,” Sederstrom told BuzzFeed News. “We don’t allow our people to wear campaign clothing while on assignment.”
