Pets in Ocean Springs get blessed in honor of St. Francis of Assisi

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - It’s common for fishing boats and students to get a blessing for the upcoming harvest or school year, but what about your pets?
“I’ve never heard of that before, but I think it’s a good idea. It’s a good reason to get people together and see their animals and stuff,” said Jonathan Pitchford, who brought his two dogs to be blessed.
Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Ocean Springs thought the non-human members of the congregation deserved a little spiritual attention too.
“Bringing them in to being a part of the church is, I think, very important for all of us,” said the Rev. Cuttino Alexander
The blessings come in honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, an Catholic Italian friar who showed his love for all of creation and even preached sermons to animals.
“We got a lot of dogs. Not a lot of cats, actually no cats but I’m guessing that’s because cats don’t like the rain,” the reverend said.
But other animals, like Splasher and Chrissy the turtles, didn’t mind the rain.
“You all were created by God and loved by God. May you and your human family experience joy and companionship together and continue to be a blessing. In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen,"said the reverend as he was blessing each animal.
When the church said all animals were welcome, that included ones with button eyes too.
One little boy brought his two stuffed animals, Froggy and Doggy, to be blessed by the pastor.
“You know some people can’t have pets, but things like stuffed animals, especially for children, are just as much of a companion,” said the Rev. Cuttino Alexander
The pet parents said it was fun seeing the people they go to church have a few laughs and cuddling up to their furry friends.
