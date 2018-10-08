Perfect Rams respond when faced with adversity in Seattle

"This just continues the rivalry," Rams guard Rodger Saffold III said. "A lot of these guys weren't here, but I remember the days when Golden Tate used to taunt us before he got to the end zone. I remember the close games in the Edward Jones Dome. You could say that sways my decision about what I think about this team, but at the end of the day we knew it was going to be a tough, physical game."