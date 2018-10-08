No spanking zones are a thing in this Detroit suburb

(RNN) - Parents in a Detroit suburb who believe sparing the rod will spoil the child will have to conduct spankings in the privacy of their own home, or at least away from one of Madison Heights’ new “Hit Free Zones.”
City owned locations, like parks, libraries and police stations, now have “Hit Free Zone” signs posted after city councilors voted 5-1 in favor of a resolution to create the zones.
The resolution declares no adult shall strike another adult or child, and no child shall strike another child or adult, according to a report by the Finger Lakes Times.
"It's really a non-violence resolution, against violence on any level," said David Soltis, the councilman who proposed the resolution. “It calls for discouraging violence on any level; adult against an adult, child against an adult, adult against a child or a child against a child.”
Even so, opponents of the resolution will be happy to know it’s rather toothless. There is no law in Michigan prohibiting parents from spanking their children and this resolution hasn’t changed that.
No parent will be arrested or ticketed for violating the signage.
Soltis realized that, but felt it was still an important step to take in order to spark a conversation about how children are being raised.
He used to work as an emergency medical technician and was shocked to learn how many children had been beaten by adults.
“Kids who were spanked do worse in school and may become bullies," Soltis told local media, after reading parenting books and other research.
Still, spanking remains the punishment of choice for American parents. Among 18 to 65 years olds, 76 percent of men and 66 percent of women agreed that a child should sometimes be spanked. according to a 2016 study by Childtrends.org,
“Obviously, not every kid who gets spanked turns into a juvenile delinquent, but the research shows that more of the children who turn out badly were punished that way,” Soltis said. “It’s time to raise children differently.”
Roslyn Grafstein, the lone councilwoman to vote against the resolution, told local media she does not believe it is the city’s role to dictate how parents discipline their children.
"Seeing someone at a park for a few minutes gives you a very small glimpse into their world,” Grafstein explained. “Maybe the behavior that prompted that spank was the final straw for an exhausted mother suffering from postpartum depression. What she needs is compassion, understanding and rest, not a conversation about spanking.”
