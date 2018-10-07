NASA shares satellite image of Southeast Louisiana agriculture, coastal land loss

Mesmerizing photos of the Earth come from an array of NASA satellites. NASA has been capturing images of the Earth since its inception. The Landsat program was first launched in 1972, and Landsat 7 and 8 still collect data today. Onboard the Aqua and Terra satellites, NASA’s Moderate-Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instruments cover the entire planet every one to two days. Satellite imagery is not only beautiful to look at but incredibly useful to the public. A tool called Kernel, developed by Tellus Labs, takes NASA images like this one to predict U.S. crop yields ahead of publicly available forecasts. In its first year, Kernel’s projections were within one percent of @usdagov’s reported yields: 173.1 bushels per acre to the actual 174.6 bushels per acre. This image, taken by Landsat 8 and processed by TellusLabs, shows New Orleans as it sits along the Gulf of Mexico. Agriculture, largely sugar cane, can be seen along the banks of the Mississippi in light pink and blue. Also apparent are sediment swirls in Lake Pontchartrain to the north and the loss of coastal land south and east of the city.