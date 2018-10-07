NASA shares satellite image of Southeast Louisiana agriculture, coastal land loss

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NASA recently shared a photo on their Instagram page of a satellite image taken of Southeast Louisiana showing the area’s agriculture and loss of coastal land.
In the satellite image posted by the NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, agriculture along the Mississippi River, which NASA points out is mostly sugar cane, is shown in pink and blue. The post also points out the sight of sediment swirls in northern Lake Pontchartrain and land loss along the Gulf Coast.
The post goes into detail about the satellites that captured the image and how they are used.
NASA explained that satellite images such as the one posted of Southeast Louisiana are used to predict the what U.S. crops, like sugar cane, will yield in the coming year.
