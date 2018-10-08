Michael targets Gulf Coast with midweek landfall

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Michael was intensifying and crossing into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center on Monday. Very heavy to extreme rainfall and hurricane-force winds are aiming at the Florida panhandle, where Michael is expected to make landfall by the middle of this week.
On Monday morning, the tropical storm was stronger with maximum winds of 70 miles per hour. Michael is forecast to become a hurricane later Monday.
A Hurricane Watch stretches from Pensacola, FL to the Florida Big Bend region. A Tropical Storm Watch extends from Mobile, AL to Tampa, FL.
Based on the current forecast, the worst impacts are expected along the Florida panhandle with over seven inches of extreme rainfall possible in areas between Pensacola and Tallahassee. Hurricane-force winds of greater than 74 miles per hour are possible in areas along the Florida panhandle near Tallahassee.
The Mississippi Coast is forecast to be on the western and drier side of the system, possibly receiving no direct impacts.
“Michael is forecast to be steered eastward as a cold front arrives later this week,” said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. “This is why the storm should stay east of us.”
“As we track Michael in the coming days, residents in South Mississippi should pay close attention to the storm’s structure and the storm’s track,” Williams continued. “Michael is lop-sided with its worst wind and rain on its right-side, its east side. So, as long as the storm stays lop-sided like that, and as long as the forecast track keeps the center east of us, then the Mississippi Coast should face little direct impact from Michael other than perhaps a few far-reaching rainbands.”
“It’s good for us that Michael is lop-sided,” said Williams. “It’s good for us that Michael will be east of us. We don’t wish the storm on anyone else. But, we want it to stay that way for South Mississippi’s sake.”
South Mississippi’s local forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms each day through Wednesday with many rain-free hours. Not everyone will see rain each day. A cold front finally arrives Thursday and dries us out. And then cooler air arrives Friday into the weekend bringing an end to a unseasonably warm pattern.
Some indirect impacts from Michael will be possible in South Mississippi due to the strong east winds in the Gulf. Minor coastal flooding and rough seas are expected along the Mississippi Coast.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect through Tuesday for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.
Due to increased water levels from persistent easterly flow, tides will be running one to two feet above normal with minor flooding possible, mainly during high tide.
A small craft advisory is in effect through Tuesday for hazardous winds and seas across all the Mississippi Sound and offshore Gulf waters.
You can also track the tropics in our WLOX Weather App’s interactive radar map. Click here to find out how to get the app.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.