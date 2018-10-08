Michael targets Gulf Coast with midweek landfall

“As we track Michael in the coming days, residents in South Mississippi should pay close attention to the storm’s structure and the storm’s track,” Williams continued. “Michael is lop-sided with its worst wind and rain on its right-side, its east side. So, as long as the storm stays lop-sided like that, and as long as the forecast track keeps the center east of us, then the Mississippi Coast should face little direct impact from Michael other than perhaps a few far-reaching rainbands.”