Man found in Tchoutacabouffa River identified as missing active duty USAF airman

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - WLOX News Now learned the man officials discovered in the Tchoutacabouffa River Sunday in Biloxi is the same man the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base announced died, according to Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove.
The identity of the man is not being released until family members are notified.
No cause of death has been released yet. The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update the story as new details become available.
