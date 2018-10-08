Keesler AFB provides new information about deceased airman found in Tchoutacabouffa River

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Staff Sgt. Luis O. Cisneros-Godinez, 31, was identified as the deceased man Biloxi officials pulled out the Tchoutacabouffa River in Biloxi Sunday.
Keesler reports he was pronounced dead at 9:27 a.m. on October 7. He was reported presumed missing on October 6, according to Keesler.
“The entire Laboratory Flight and Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron morn the loss of Staff Sgt. Cisneros-Godinez,” said Col. Stephanie Buffett, 81st MDTS commander. “His strong work ethic and confident quiet approach could be relied upon for any mission. His fellow Airmen, teammates, family and friends are in our prayers.”
Cisneros-Godinez was an active duty U.S. Air Force Airman and a medical lab technician with the 81st Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron, 81st Medical Group, 81st Training Wing.
Cisneros-Godinez’s was in Biloxi but lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He entered the U.S. Air Force on March 10, 2009, in Gardena, CA.
“The men and women of the 81st MDG are deeply saddened by the loss of Staff Sgt. Cisneros-Godinez,” said Col. Bea Dolihite, 81st MDG commander. “He was a true medic who showed compassion and kindness to all. We extend our thoughts and prayers to all of his family and friends.”
The cause of death is currently under investigation.
“Luis was a treasured part of our medical team here at Keesler,” said Col. Debra Lovette, 81st TRW commander. “His loss is felt by all of us."
Col. Lovette appreciates the efforts from other agencies to find Cisneros-Godinez.
"I am grateful to the Biloxi Police Department, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, our office of special investigation and the 81st Security Forces Squadron, for their diligent efforts to locate and recover our Airman,” said Col. Lovette.
