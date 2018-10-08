Jackson County officials recover SUV from lake, body found inside

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -Tonight, family and friends are grieving the death of a 32-year-old man. His submerged SUV and body were recovered Monday morning from the murky waters of Parkers Lake, off Wade-Vancleave Road in Jackson County.
Matthew Sloan went missing late Saturday night, heading to a store he never came back from. Friends of Sloan began looking for him Sunday night near the bridge over Parkers Lake.
Deputies soon arrived and made the gruesome discovery, according to sheriff Mike Ezell.
“A vehicle went off the bridge. A deputy verified that. We started making preparations as of this morning. We were able to retrieve the vehicle and the man inside. Obviously, [he] hit the side of the bridge and went on into the water,” he explained.
The SUV hit a guardrail and traveled about 70 feet through deep brush before landing in the water. Why did that happen? The sheriff provided details.
“We’ll get the investigative team out there and do some work, measurements, take photographs, try and do some timeline as to where he was and last seen. Those kinds of things which help us be able to investigate and get some determination,” Ezell said.
Part of the mystery is why it took almost 24 hours before officials were notified that Sloan was missing.
“We don’t know that for sure. That will be part of the investigation, so that will be something we’ll be asking. It’s something we’ve already been working on,” the Sheriff explained.
Stunned family and friends watching the recovery mission are left with fond memories. One of them is best friend Brett Boney.
“He had a heart of gold, would give you the shirt off his back. He would give you his last dollar. He was a good family man and good friend. He was a hard worker. He really didn’t deserve this,” Boney said.
This recovery mission was a very dangerous one for members of the Jackson County sheriff’s flotilla because the lake is very deep, very swift, and it’s full of a lot of things you can’t see.
Ezell said. “Anytime you go into the river, visibility is zero. You don’t know what’s on the bottom, and you don’t know what you’ll get into. So yes, it’s very dangerous being under that water especially at night.”
Sheriff Ezell says the investigation will probably take a couple of days to complete.
An autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of death.
