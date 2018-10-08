Deadly limo crash: Vehicle failed inspection, driver didn’t have proper license, authorities say

SCHOHARIE, NY (CNN/RNN) – What was supposed to be a day of fun turned into a living nightmare for many in upstate New York Saturday.
Twenty people were killed when a limo carrying friends headed to a party blew through an intersection.
"This accident, it is such a horrific toll. I would say this is going to be a watershed event for the limousine industry,” said Peter Goelz, the former managing director for the National Transportation Safety Board.
Now, investigators are trying to figure out what led to the tragic accident.
On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the vehicle – a 2001 Ford Excursion converted into a limousine – had failed a recent inspection.
“That vehicle was inspected by the New York State Department of Transportation last month and failed inspection and was not supposed to be on the road," Cuomo said.
Cuomo also said the driver didn’t have the correct license to be operating the limo.
“The driver needed what’s called a CDL, a commercial driver license, with a passenger endorsement. The driver did not have that proper license,” he said.
The driver was killed in the crash. Investigators will conduct an autopsy on the driver’s body to see if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
The limousine company, identified by CNN as the Prestige Limousine Chauffeur Service, had repeatedly failed inspections on its three vehicles, officials said.
Authorities have moved to suspend Prestige’s operations and seize the rest of its vehicles.
NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said it remains to be seen whether seat belts would have saved lives in the accident, but he still said he encourages people to always wear their seat belts.
"There are seat belts in the back. They’re required to be. But you’re not required to wear them,” Goelz said.
Authorities are also investigating road conditions where the accident happened.
"We certainly want to look at the design of the roadway. We do know that there have been other crashes at this intersection,” Sumwalt said.
Meanwhile, the families of the victims are left to mourn, and try to make sense of so many young lives lost.
The SUV limousine was taking passengers to celebrate one of their birthdays. It plowed through a stop sign and an intersection Saturday, colliding with a parked SUV, police said.
The limo crashed through the woods, killing all 18 people on board and two pedestrians.
Among those killed were two brothers, four sisters, and several young couples, including young newlyweds.
"One has two little children, and one has one child, and they now have no home, or no parents," said Barbara Douglas, who lost two nieces in the crash.
Copyright 2018 CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.