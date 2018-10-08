Church on the Rock presents first Worship and Arts event

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - At first glance, it may look like your typical church service, but the Church on the Rock in Pascagoula invited two special guests to help advance their message Sunday.
Music Pastor Robby Myrick said the chance to include worship and art is one he couldn’t pass up. It’s an experimental way for the church to teach the Bible’s lessons.
“I’ve done this on a few other churches where I’ve been on staff where we blend arts, you know, painting or pottery and different types of arts with a worship service,” said Myrick. “Sometimes when you hear the word worship we think, well that’s the music portion of a church service, but it also involves speaking and in some churches recitations or poetry. In this case, story telling.”
Photographer and guest speaker Candra Cauley George said using her talents to teach is something she’s grateful to be able to do.
"I feel very honored and blessed and humbled to be a part of what I'm doing," George said. "I think it's a true testament that God takes something that we already have within us and he blows it up bigger and greater than what we could ever."
Myrick was proud of the response to the first worship and arts and says he hopes to have more worship and arts events at the Church on the Rock in the future.
