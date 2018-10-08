California wildfire victims say cleanup crews add to woes

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, Rick Brown, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, watches work crews remove debris a the site of a home destroyed by fires in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif. California Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci complained to the Army that contractors it paid by the ton to clear debris took too much dirt and damaged or removed perfectly fine driveways, retaining walls and the like after the 2017 wine country fire that destroyed thousands of homes. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (AP)