Broken water line impacts schools in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Some students in the Bay Waveland School District were dismissed early Monday after a water line broke on Carroll Street.
Bay High School let out at 1pm, Bay Waveland Middle School students were dismissed at 1:25, and elementary students were on buses by 1:45pm.
School Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed said the city was already doing repair work on the line, and they were still planning on holding classes Tuesday. Reed said the schools will have restroom access and bottled water available. She was planning to meet with lunchroom staff this afternoon to put a plan in place for meals.
Residents who live in the area will be under a temporary boil water notice once the water line is repaired. The city will notify them when the water is safe to drink again.
