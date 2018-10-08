Breezy with scattered storms, watching Michael

Breezy east winds bring scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region on Columbus Day. Highs reach the mid 80s. Tropical Storm Michael entering the Gulf this week is expected to become a hurricane. It is forecast to make landfall along the Florida panhandle Gulf coast as a hurricane mid week. Currently, the main tropical impacts look to stay east of the Mississippi area. Continue to monitor the forecast over the coming days for the latest information on Michael.
A coastal flood advisory is in effect today and tonight due to increased water levels from persistent easterly flow. Tides will be running 1 to 2 feet above normal with minor flooding possible, mainly at high tide. A small craft advisory is in effect today and tonight for hazardous winds and seas across all of the gulf coastal waters and sounds.
Scattered thunderstorms are forecast each day through Wednesday. Some of the storms may produce gusty winds, brief heavy downpours of rain, and occasional lightning. A cold front looks to bring an end to our summerlike pattern later this week. Expect a nice cooldown starting around Friday and continuing into a beautiful crisp & clear weekend.