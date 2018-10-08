Biloxi police happy with traffic flow during Cruisin' the Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Velty Guidry has no complaints about his first Cruisin' the Coast experience.
“It was great. The people in Biloxi are fantastic," he said.
His thoughts on the Cruisin' traffic are just as positive.
“They had a lot of traffic. But if you can’t get along with the traffic here, you don’t belong here,” he said.
Biloxi police said some of the heaviest traffic was on Friday and Saturday. It was nothing, though, compared to the gridlock seen in years past.
“There were points where you had to stop and maybe wait for a light to cycle through once or twice. But for the most part, traffic flowed. It was a slow pace, but it still flowed all four lanes the entire way," said Maj. Christopher Deback.
Deback said part of that was due to implementing the traffic cones to help with flow. It’s the first year Biloxi did so. The cones went down Wednesday night in case one lane on each side of the highway needed to be open to emergency vehicles only. That never became necessary.
“We never even had to think about elevating the plan anymore,” Deback said.
“If you notice when the cones are out, people drive slower. By continuing to have the cars move during the event stuff like burnouts are cut down. When you see burnouts, when you see a lot of burnouts that’s when traffic is slowing or stopping," he said.
He also said the spread of events along the Coast helped break up the crowds. Police say they plan to continue using their current traffic plan for future events.
“Each event we’re just going to keep molding our traffic plan to fit each event as it comes," said Deback.
