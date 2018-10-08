Vehicle fished from water in Jackson County after overnight search

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Authorities have pulled a vehicle out of the Pascagoula River in Jackson County. They began searching the area after discovering the vehicle Sunday. Because of that search, the road has been closed in that area, which could cause some traffic delays.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says the active search going on near the wildlife management area on Wade-Vancleave Road, which is between the communities of Hurley and Vancleave. Search-and-rescue teams were been out all night, said the sheriff.
The vehicle was found in Parker’s Lake, which is just west of Highway 63. Authorities believe the vehicle could be connected to a missing man but no details about that man have been released yet. The sheriff said he won’t know for sure until they get the vehicle out of the water and investigate.
In order to pull the truck out, large tow equipment was needed, said Ezell. Wade-Vancleave Road was closed to traffic while authorities brought that equipment in. Once they are able to clear the area, the road will be re-opened. In the meantime, drivers in that area will need to detour to Highway 26 or Interstate 10.
