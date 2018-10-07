WLOX Editorial: Congratulations North Bay Elementary School

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Criticism of the education system in Mississippi is ongoing. As our state ranks near the bottom in most state by state comparisons, criticism is deserved where serious improvement is needed.
But when good things happen, praise is in order. North Bay Elementary School in Biloxi just made the list as a National Blue Ribbon School. One of three in Mississippi on the list and 349 nationwide.
This award is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups. This is no small feat.
Congratulations to the leaders, teachers and students of North Bay Elementary. That’s our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.