We may see Tropical Storm Michael form today

Tropical Depression Fourteen formed early Sunday morning in the Caribbean, and it will likely strengthen into a tropical storm later today. It still looks like this system will track north into the Gulf of Mexico, and it could potentially become a low end category one hurricane by Wednesday. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows that it could potentially make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast around Wednesday or Thursday. However, the track, timing, and intensity of this system may easily change over the next few days. We will closely monitor it as it becomes more organized.