Organizers, participants reflect on this year’s Cruisin' the Coast

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - After a week of fun, Fiats, Fords and Ferraris, the nation’s biggest block party has officially wrapped up.
On this last day of Cruisin' the Coast, everyone involved is thankful for many things. Cruisin' organizers are thankful for a week of great cars, beautiful weather, and big crowds.
“Our traffic flow looked good this year up and down Highway 90. Naturally it was slow from time to time, but it seemed to move, so things are just great. Everybody had a great time," said Sherwood R. “Woody” Bailey, executive director of Cruisin' the Coast.
Count San Antonio's Arthur Deininger among those who had a great time, He brought his family, friends and classic car to the Coast from San Antonio, Texas Just like he's done every year since 1996.
“I love coming to Mississippi. I have family here. That’s always a plus. Every day is something new. There’s lots to do here,” Deiniger said.
This year, the record number of Cruisers that signed up is 8,444,, and as of Sunday, more than 700 had registered for 2019.
With that in mind, some ask why not shift gears and expand Cruisin' the Coast to more dates during the year? Bailey said that’s possible, but for now, he said if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
“We try to add some new things every year, but a lot of folks keep coming back because they like what we’re doing now, so it’s gonna be hard to make changes to something that’s working pretty good. We’re always open to new ideas and new thoughts, so we’ll see," Bailey said.
Along with the prayer service and Make-A-Wish car raffle, there were also several cash drawings and other events as Cruisin' The Coast wrapped up at Centennial Plaza.
