One dead after Hancock County crash on I-10

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - One woman is dead after a crash on Interstate 10 Saturday afternoon.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the crash happened near mile marker 8 in Hancock County, around the Mississippi 607 exit near INFINITY Science Center.
Elkins said a 34-year-old Atlanta man was driving a black 2015 Toyota 4 Runner east on I-10 when he lost control of the vehicle and went into the median.
The Toyota then crashed into a culvert and went into a tree line, where it rolled several times, ejecting three of the six occupants.
The drive and four other occupants were taken to area hospitals.
Christian Gilliard, 36 of Austell, Georgia, was pronounced dead at Hancock Medical Center from injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
