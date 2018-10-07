Officials searching Tchoutacabouffa for missing person

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Officials are searching the Tchoutacabouffa River for an individual who went under the water and has yet to resurface.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks are working the incident now.
Officials with the DMR said the incident occurred behind Arbor Landing on the River apartments at 1850 Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. Boaters, kayakers and others are urged to use caution while in the river system.
If anyone has information about today’s incident, please contact Marine Patrol at 228-523-4134.
