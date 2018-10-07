Ocean Springs businesses capitalize on festival season

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Buzzy’s Breakfast Joint sees a lot of action during Cruisin' the Coast.
“It has been a humongous week for us. Its probably our biggest week of the year," said head cook Damion Woodring.
It even takes some special planning to feed the hundreds of hungry Cruisers.
“We have to do a select menu, that way our kitchen can stay with the pace," said Woodring. “We want to make sure that people can get in and get what they want, and get out and enjoy their Cruisin' the Coast.”
Over at Coastal Magpie, the store’s antiques are a natural magnet for Cruisin’s classic car lovers. In fact, owner Joann Wheeler opened hours early on Sunday, catching Cruisers even on the final day before they headed back home.
“We have a lot of repeat customers who they come every year. We’ve been here about three and a half years now, and every Cruisin' they come back to check what we’ve got going on," she said.
Things are finally starting to calm down after the big week, but not for long. In just a few weeks, thousands will visit Ocean Springs for the Peter Anderson Festival.
The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce estimates the economic impact of the festival at $24 million. Cruisin' brings in $6 million.
So, its no surprise that business owners are always looking forward to this time of year.
“End of the quarter, its always good. We start going into festival season. Starts out with Cruisin'. Peter Anderson. Rolls us right through the holidays," said Wheeler.
For now though, most are looking forward to some well-deserved R&R.
“I’ll be here until Wednesday, and then I’m going off for five days on a Disney vacation," said Woodring, "and then the owner is taking a little vacation as well. This is the time during the two busiest times of the year that we have down time, and we take advantage of that.”
The 40th annual Peter Anderson Arts and Crafts Festival is set for Nov. 3 and 4.
