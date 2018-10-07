Mississippi has Monday deadline to register new voters

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi residents are facing a deadline if they want to cast ballots in the federal midterm election.
New voters have until 5 p.m. Monday to register, and forms are available at circuit clerks' offices. Because post offices are closed Monday, there’s a Tuesday postmark deadline to mail the forms.
The Nov. 6 ballot has two U.S. Senate races - one for a full six-year term and a special election to fill the final two years of a term. Each of the four U.S. House districts has a race.
Also on the ballot are races for appellate court, circuit court and chancery court judges.
A few districts will also fill empty legislative seats.
If runoffs are needed for the special Senate election, judicial or legislative races, they will be Nov. 27.
