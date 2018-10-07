Mega Millions jackpot rockets to $470 million

(RNN) - More than 1.3 million winning tickets at all prize levels were sold for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing and not one of them hit the jackpot.
Now, the winnings are up to an estimated $470 million. That’s good enough to be the sixth largest jackpot ever and the third largest this year.
The next drawing will be Tuesday night at 11 p.m. ET. By that time, the jackpot will probably be worth even more.
A jackpot winner will match numbers on all five white balls and the Mega Ball.
Smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers. Matching five white balls without the Mega Ball pays $1 million. Matching four white balls and the Mega Ball will get you $10,000.
Since the last jackpot was won on July 24, more than 13 million winning tickets at all prize levels have been sold. Twenty of those were worth at least $1,000,000.
The jackpot comes with lofty odds. You have a one in 259 million chance of winning.
If you beat those odds, there’s also a chance someone else will have bought a winning ticket and you’ll have to split your prize.
Three winners split the record $656 million jackpot in March 2012 and two winners split the $648 million prize in December 2013.
A group of 11 office workers in San Jose, CA, who made a “spur of the moment” decision to pool together, beat the odds and won July’s jackpot. The agreed to split the winnings with each other and continue working.
Jackpot winners have a choice to make: Cash or annuity. Those who take the cash will receive a one-time lump-sum equal to all the cash in the prize pool.
Those who opt for the annuity will get an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments, each five percent larger than the last.
Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Alabama and Mississippi do not participate.
