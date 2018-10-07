Man charged with capital murder in fatal Moss Point hit-and-run investigation

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Moss Point police confirmed Octavius Montego Black, 31, of Moss Point was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of 58-year-old Betty Vaughans.
Vaughans was found dead in her driveway Thursday morning by a family member. Police say she was walking in the 3100 block of Bellview Avenue when a vehicle struck her. Police also reported the victim’s 2003 beige Cadillac Escalade was missing and issued a “Be On the Look Out” for the vehicle.
Moss Point Police were notified that Black turned himself in at the Prentiss Police Department regarding the investigation Saturday morning. The Cadillac Escalade was also recovered in the Prentiss area as well.
Black and the vehicle have been transported back to Moss Point. He is currently in custody at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
