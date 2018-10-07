KAFB announces death of airman

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base announced the death of an airman Sunday.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of our airman,” said Col. Debra A. Lovette, 81st Training Wing commander. “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic loss in our Dragon family.”
Details are limited at this time, as the exact cause and nature of death are still under investigation.
