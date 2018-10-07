Cruisin’ the Coast hits D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Cruisers are wrapping up their weekends on the Mississippi Gulf Coast as the 22nd Annual Cruisin' the Coast comes to an end on Sunday.
Cities all along the Gulf Coast were filled to the brim with cars and car lovers for the week-long event.
Earnest Francois and his grand kids, Camron and Camia, ventured out Saturday morning to see the cars.
“I came to look at some cars,” Camia said.
“Oh we just walking around, get out of the house for a little bit," Earnest added. “I try to avoid the traffic. I’m in walking distance.”
John and Ginger Baxter have been coming to Cruisin' off and on for about 10 years. The past four years, they haven’t missed a show. This week is no different.
“Cruisin'. Enjoying the day. Enjoying the atmosphere, cars, everything," John said. “We try to hit all the venues every year.”
Cruisin' the Coast wraps up on Sunday with more cars and awards. The fun gets underway at 8 a.m. Click here for a complete schedule.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.