Actor Scott Wilson, Hershel from ‘The Walking Dead,’ dies at 76

(RNN) - Scott Wilson, an American actor with more than 50 film credits to his name and a career that spanned 50 years, passed away Saturday.
He was 76 years old.
Wilson, born as William Delano Wilson on March 29, 1942, in Thomasville, GA, had roles in “In The Heat of the Night,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Dead Man Walking,” “Pearl Harbor” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”
He even earned a Golden Globe nomination in 1980 for best supporting actor in a motion picture for his role in “The Ninth Configuration.”
Even so, he was most recently known for his role as Hershel Greene on “The Walking Dead” from 2011 to 2014.
The show offered condolences to Wilson’s family on its Twitter account.
The Hershel character died back in the show’s fourth season. Just hours before his death on Saturday, showrunner Angela Kang announced at New York Comic Con that Wilson would reprise his role as Hershel in a flashback scene in an episode of the ninth season.
Wilson and his wife, Heavenly, married in 1977.
