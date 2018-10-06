What’s Happening Today: Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Saturday is the last day all Cruisin’ the Coast venues will be open, and cruisers are busy leaving their final touches along Highway 90! There’s still plenty of activities to do, cars to see, and great entertainment to enjoy.
One of the most anticipated events today is the “Field of Wheels” exotic car show at MGM Park in Biloxi. The car show is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is hosted by Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and First Lady Deborah Bryant.
Today is the last day to enjoy a Cruisin’ favorite at the Edgewater Mall parking lot, where many cruisers find a good spot and enjoy the full list of entertainment all day. Live performances will be until 4:30 p.m. With plenty of food and activities, cruisers can come down and mingle with other cruisers or residents.
Entertainment includes performances by the Beach Boys, Jesse Hill, and other live performances.
There are venues in Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport, Biloxi, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs, and Moss Point.
For a full list of activities and events, visit here.
