Police make arrest in connection to Wiggins Sonic shooting

WIGGINS, MS (WLOX) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a Sunday morning shooting.
Ronnie McCray, 44, of Wiggins was arrested Friday evening for the armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping of a Sonic employee that occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday.
A Sonic employee was robbed and shot in the back while headed to their vehicle, according to Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett. It happened in the area of East Frontage Drive near U.S. 49.
Barnett said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could be made in connection to this case.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898, or the Wiggins Police Department at 601-928-5444.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.