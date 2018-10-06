Methodist church opens Pumpkin Patch in Diamondhead

DIAMONDHEAD, MS (WLOX) - Pumpkin patches are popping up all over South Mississippi, including one in Diamondhead.
The pumpkin sale is an annual tradition at Diamondhead United Methodist Church. Saturday, the church kicked off its fall sale with games and prizes for kids.
“Farmer Santa” even made an appearance to give the kids an update on all the toys the elves are busy making right now at the North Pole.
The pumpkin patch is open every day for the rest of the month. Sunday through Friday, you can stop by between noon and 8pm. On Saturdays, they open a little earlier at 10am and stay open until 8pm.
The church will also be hosting a Truck or Treat event Sunday, October 28th from 5pm to 7pm, and everyone is welcome.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.