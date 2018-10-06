Inmates evacuated from Stone County Jail after carbon monoxide poisoning

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - WLOX News Now confirmed inmates had to be evacuated out of the Stone County Jail Saturday after dealing with a carbon monoxide leak.
Warden Dwain Brewer reported one inmate had to be transported to the Stone County Hospital after the outbreak, but Brewer says the inmates is okay and not experiencing life-threatening injuries.
Officials are trying to figure out where the gas is coming from.
Inmates were brought outside to the jail’s recreation yard.
