Ingalls set to christen the DDG 121 Frank E. Petersen Junior

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Saturday, Ingalls Shipbuilding will hold a christening ceremony for the DDG 121 Frank E. Petersen Junior. The ship honors the Marine Corps first African American Aviator and first African American general officer.
The shipbuilder’s 33rd Arleigh Burke class destroyer is also considered the most lethal of it’s fleet. The ship’s armament includes a variety of missiles and torpedoes and will have a crew of 329.
Saturday's ceremony will be a little different with two sponsors: Dr. Alicia Petersen, widow of Frank Petersen, and D'Arcy Neller, the wife of the U.S. Marine Corps commandant General Robert Neller.
“We consider this a celebration of all of his life, all of the things he fought for, all of the things he did in the military that means so much to him,” Dr. Alicia Petersen said.
“Just being part of this at the shipyard and with the Petersen family and knowing that Dr. Petersen and I are going to be a part of this family for as long as this ship sails, that’s just amazing,” D’Arcy Neller said.
The christening ceremony begins Saturday morning at 10 at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.
