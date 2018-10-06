Field of Wheels at MGM Park raises thousands for charity

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - With more than 8,000 cars registered for this year’s Cruisin' the Coast, narrowing that number down to just 40 to take part in a show at MGM Park was no small feat.
Hundreds made their way around the outfield wall at MGM Park, getting a look at 40 of the most pristine cars on the Coast this week. But the Field of Wheels event wasn’t just about cool cars.
The money raised from the event is going to an organization that is near and dear to Mississippi’s first couple: the Mississippi Center for Medically Fragile Children.
“These children that are not able to transition out of acute care at this time because there is no other facility like this will be able to transition there and make an easy transition home,” said Mississippi first lady Deborah Bryant.
For Gov. Phil Bryant, it’s a combination of an amazing show and an amazing cause.
"The people that have turned out here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast raised $175,000 with this event," he said. "Some of the best classic cars I think the show has had here at Cruisin the Coast."
Along with the governor and first lady, some special guest judges were on hand for the show: The Beach Boys.
Bruce Johnston has taken part in previous Cruisin' events at MGM Park, but he’s glad to see it evolving.
"It just seems to be getting refined more and now we're raising money," Johnston said. "I like this, I'm in America's band judging America's cars. How could it be any better."
The Bryants echoed that opinion.
“This is, I think, the best car show in America, so does USA Today,” said Gov. Bryant. "Close to 9,000 entries this year, Woody Bailey tells me, so it is the largest tourism event in the state of Mississippi. "
“It’s 40 of the most stellar cars you’ll ever see,” Deborah said. “There are some beautiful cars here on the Gulf Coast, but these are some of the best.”
A groundbreaking for the Mississippi Center for Medically Fragile Children is expected sometime in October. Deborah Bryant hopes to see the center open in December of 2019.
