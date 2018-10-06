D’Iberville, Gulfport survive 4-6A thrillers to highlight week eight action

Trailing by four with seconds to play, D’Iberville walked off Pascagoula with a game-winning touchdown as time expries, giving the Warriors a 52-50 victory to cap off a game for the ages. After taking an early 22-7 lead, Pascagoula watched as D’Iberville clawed their way back into the contest late into the game. The lead changed five times in the final five minutes before the Warriors finally put their stamp on the final score. With the victory, D’Iberville improved to 4-2 (2-1), while Pascagoula fell to 1-6 (0-3) on the year.
At this time last year, Gulfport held off Hancock in what ended up being the deciding game in the Region 4-6A Championship Race. Considering the Hawks' record entering tonight’s rematch, that probably won’t be the case this year, but the two teams still delivered a classic contest. Led by Southern Miss commit TQ Newsome, Gulfport took a 28-15 lead into halftime, before the two teams traded blows all second half. Despite 20 fourth quarter points by Hancock (2-5, 0-3), the Admirals (6-1, 3-0) held on for the 49-42 victory.
Thanks to a two-yard rushing touchdown by Alizha Syas, Biloxi took a 7-0 lead over Ocean Springs into halftime. However, the Greyhounds (4-3, 2-1) scored 13 unanswered in the second half to come away with the 13-7 road victory over Biloxi. The Indians (3-4, 1-2) have now lost two straight since winning their Region 4-6A opener over D’Iberville.
The East Central Hornets had stormed out to an undefeated start thanks in large part to a stingy defense, but on Friday night, the offense returned the favor in a big way. Getting rushing touchdowns from Dylan Grinsteinner, Ryan Evans and Cameron Gray in the first half alone, East Central ran all over Pass Christian (1-6, 0-2), beating the Pirates 56-7. East Central (6-0, 2-0) remains the only undefeated team on the Coast.
Harrison Central quickly took a 7-0 lead over St. Martin thanks to a highlight-reel 64-yard tip drill catch from Dayln Anderson to Jacobi Moore and didn’t look back. The Red Rebels hold off St. Martin (4-3, 1-2) 17-10. This sets up a huge showdown between Harrison Central (6-1, 3-0) and Gulfport next Friday, with the winner getting the inside track on the 2018 Region 4-6A Championship.
After earning their first win since September 2016 last Friday and snapping a 20-game losing streak in the process, Bay High hoped to start a new streak in the winning direction Friday evening as the Tigers hosted St. Stanislaus. The Rock-a-Chaws (3-4, 2-0), however, had other plans. A lone third quarter touchdown was all St. Stanislaus needed, shutting out Bay High (1-6, 1-1) 7-0.
For the first time since their season-opening win over Pascagoula, Moss Point emerged from a Friday night victorious. The Tigers (2-6, 1-1) rallied from a 12-8 halftime deficit to clinch a 21-19 homecoming win over Vancleave (3-4, 0-2), snapping a six-game losing streak. Deovion McNeil’s 90-yard pick-six in the first quarter put the Tigers on the board first, and earned out WLOX Play of the Night honors.
Long Beach (2-5, 0-3) dropped their third-straight loss, falling 48-24 to Wayne County.
Gautier (5-2, 2-1) scored early and often against West Harrison (2-5, 0-3), beating the Hurricanes 49-14.
Pearl River Central (2-5, 1-2) became the latest victims to Hattiesburg’s undefeated start, falling to the Tigers 60-7.
