D’Iberville, Gulfport survive 4-6A thrillers to highlight week eight action

Trailing by four with seconds to play, D’Iberville walked off Pascagoula with a game-winning touchdown as time expries, giving the Warriors a 52-50 victory to cap off a game for the ages. After taking an early 22-7 lead, Pascagoula watched as D’Iberville clawed their way back into the contest late into the game. The lead changed five times in the final five minutes before the Warriors finally put their stamp on the final score. With the victory, D’Iberville improved to 4-2 (2-1), while Pascagoula fell to 1-6 (0-3) on the year.