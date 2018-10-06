Community outraged over Forest Hill’s “insensitive” band performance at Brookhaven High School

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Pictures of the Forest Hill High School halftime band performance during their game against Brookhaven High School are going viral on social media.
Many are saying the performance depicted students dressed as doctors and nurses holding SWAT team members at gunpoint.
Two Brookhaven police officers were killed in the line of duty responding to a shots fired call last week.
One of the Facebook posts has been shared over 900 times.
Many left comments saying they were shocked and outraged by the performance
We have reached out to Jackson Public Schools for a comment.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.