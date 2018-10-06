Christening at Ingalls honors a unique military man

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -The late Frank E. Petersen Jr. was a unique military man. He was the first African-American Marine aviator and the service’s first three-star general. Tonight, his memory will live on forever on the high seas. A Navy destroyer built at Ingalls Shipyard now bears his name.
With two powerful swings of champagne bottles, it’s official. The destroyer is now named the USS Petersen. His widow, Dr. Alicia Petersen, knows how special this moment is.
“To us, it represents a way to carry on his legacy. To us, it represents every single marine and military person that he worked with and that he shared with as a family," she said.
It was a day filled with emotion for the other sponsor of the ship, D’Arcy Neller.
“It’s just part of being an American, to be a part of this. And I’m speechless really. You want to cry sometimes," Neller said.
The meaning of this day is not lost on the men and women who built this ship, including Christie Claudio.
“It is just an honor to be here, to build this ship for this nation. I’m a U.S. Army veteran as well, so this is just a way for me to keep serving my country. It’s just an honor," Claudio said.
Today’s christening at Ingalls was full of pomp and circumstance, joy and smiles, and laughter and good times. But above all else, this ship is going to be a powerful tool in America’s war on terrorism.
“It is equipped with the latest sensor weapons technology, this ship will provide a tremendous capability to project power from the sea, providing very real and credible forward presence to operate where and when we need to go," said Navy Rear Adm. William Galinis.
Ingalls officials and the hundreds of guests know moments like this don’t happen every day. That makes them more special, according to Ingalls president Brian Cuccias.
“A christening is one of the big accomplishments in the life of a ship when you build it. Laying the keel is one, christening is the other one and when it’s delivered is another big event. But christening is when the ship gets its name," Cuccias said.
The name Petersen will carry on a proud military tradition for decades to come.
The USS Petersen will be turned over the the Navy during an official commissioning ceremony sometime next year.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.