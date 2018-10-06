Another hot afternoon up ahead as we keep an eye on the tropics

It’s going to be hot again for Cruisin' The Coast today! Highs will be near 90, but at least there will be a nice breeze this afternoon. We can’t rule out a few showers and storms, but many of us will remain dry. The best chance for rain is west of I-59.
Lows tonight will drop into the mid 70s with a few clouds.
We’ll see a few more isolated storms on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. A better chance of rain arrives on Monday with temperatures in the upper 80s.
We’re keeping a very close eye on a tropical wave in the Caribbean. It is likely to become a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days in the Caribbean or the Gulf. It’s still too early to pin down a specific track for this system or its intensity, but it could impact some areas along the Gulf Coast around late Tuesday through Friday of next week. However, it is too early to say what areas specifically may see the strongest impacts.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.