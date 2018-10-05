West Harrison High students look into life after graduation at career fair

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - West Harrison High School students got a chance to learn more about their options after graduation.
West Harrison High School hosted its Fall College and Career Fair Friday. The school welcomed more than a dozen organizations to showcase information that could usher students on the right path to a bright future.
Students had a chance to talk face-to-face with representatives from varying careers by visiting the tables at the fair. Recruiters from colleges, branches of the military, government agencies and more were there to share their knowledge and spark interest in their respective fields.
High school seniors closing in on their graduation dates took a special interest in what the event had to offer.
“If you ever come to a career fair, it’s a great opportunity to learn, talk to people, figure out what school, what job opportunity or whatever you want to do," said Jaquan Jackson. “Even if it’s military, it’s a great time cause they’re always here.”
Not every student knows exactly what their passion is, or may even feel limited due to money or experience. The college and career fair doubled as a place students could go to find out about scholarships and internship opportunities available to them.
“Being undecided, not knowing what I want to do, having all these colleges here is helping me understand where I could go and where I can go in life," Joseph Miller said.
The college and career fair is an annual event and was open to students of all grade levels.
