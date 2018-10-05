Vegas shooting victims' families view loved ones' portraits

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, people's shadows fall upon portraits of victims of the mass shooting of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas on display at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. Artists from around the world donated their time to memorialize the 58 victims. Those artists will meet with the families of the victims at a reception Thursday night, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (John Locher)