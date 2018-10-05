Unseasonably hot; Gulf rain threat next week

Mostly sunny and unseasonably hot with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will be near 100 degrees. While most areas will again be rain-free, a stray thunderstorm or two can’t be completely ruled out during the afternoon. For Saturday and Sunday, a few hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible but it doesn’t look like a washout. Next week, a tropical disturbance or depression or storm in the Gulf could bring a rain threat to our region especially during the middle of the week. It’s not set in stone. But, it’s something to keep an eye on since rain impacts could possibly take place in the local area around next Wednesday or Thursday.