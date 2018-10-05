Trial of mother charged in 3-year old daughter’s death pushed back

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - It’s been more than two years since Cheyenne Hyer, a 3- year old girl, was found dead inside her mother’s police patrol car in Hancock County.
Cheyenne’s mother Cassie Barker is charged in her daughter’s death and still hasn’t gone to trial. Cheyenne’s father Ryan Hyer lives in Jacksonville, Florida. Hyer told Jacksonville TV station WJXT that he’s tired of waiting for justice.
“What I want to see happen right now is her on that bench in front of a judge and jury members,” Hyer said.
Barker, a former Long Beach police officer, turned herself in two years ago and faces second-degree murder charges for her daughter’s death. She’s accused of leaving Cheyenne in a car while she allegedly was visiting her supervisor at his house.
Barker’s trial was scheduled to start this month, but according to the Hancock County District Attorney’s office, the trial date is being reset while the court waits on the completion of a psychiatric exam and report.
While Barker waits for her trial, she remains out on bond. Hyer believes two years without a resolution in the case is long enough.
“Her life was taken away and no actions have been taken yet,” said Hyer.
Assistant District Attorney Christopher Daniel said a new trial date is expected to be set next week but didn’t give a timeline for when it might be.
