Therapy dogs may unleash superbugs, researchers say

This March 2017 photo provided by Johns Hopkins University shows therapy dog Winnie at the university's hospital in Baltimore, Md. Therapy dogs who visit hospital patients can bring joy, affection, and _ superbug bacteria _ according to a new study by Johns Hopkins released Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Casey Barton Behravesh of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it adds to the growing understanding that while interactions with pets and therapy animals can be beneficial, they can also carry risk. (Meghan Davis/Johns Hopkins University via AP)