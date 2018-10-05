Some like roughing it during Cruisin' the Coast

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -All along the beach this week you’re seeing campers, RVs and just about anything else that passes for shelter as some cruisers enjoy roughing it during their stay on the Coast.
Jacob Westbrook's home this week is mini-trailer that looks like an oversized microwave oven or dog kennel.
But for Westbrook, it's the perfect place to chill.
"We just use this little camper for Cruisin' because we’re up all night, and then pass out for a little bit, and do it all over again,” Westbrook said.
Next door, it’s mom Tina and her family and friends form Picayune. For the last 12 years it’s been their go-to spot to set up a Cruisin' commune.
“This spot never had anything on it pre-Katrina,” Westbrook said. “It’s just grown every year, so we just come here and it’s friends and family, and so by the time the weekend’s over we’ve had tons of food to eat. We have a big rotisserie and we’ll just keep kicking it all weekend.”
Across the street at the condos, they're also embracing the communal lifestyle.
"As we’re sitting in the air conditioning watching them in the heat, I like it better in here,” said Matt Humphrey.
As of Thursday, 1,016 RVs are set up in Biloxi.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.